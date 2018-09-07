AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 12:00 am 09/07/2018 12:00am
Obama issues scathing critique of Trump, ‘politics of fear’

Company offers to drop Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement

In Trump’s rise, Michael Moore sees the hallmarks of Hitler

Trump: Russia probe ‘really, really unfair for the midterms’

Leak hunting: The president and his insider critics

Playmate’s suit bares details about affair with GOP donor

Ex-Trump campaign adviser sentenced to 14 days in prison

Former Energy Secretary Samuel Bodman dies

Senate concludes Kavanaugh hearing; confirmation likely

Pence praises Republican Sen. Heller in Las Vegas speech

