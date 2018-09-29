AP Top Political News at 9:29 p.m. EDT

FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation Trump urges supporters to vote in wake of Kavanaugh hearing Republicans fear political fallout from Kavanaugh turmoil AP FACT CHECK: The Kavanaugh nomination and the world beyond…
FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation
Trump urges supporters to vote in wake of Kavanaugh hearing
Republicans fear political fallout from Kavanaugh turmoil
AP FACT CHECK: The Kavanaugh nomination and the world beyond
Many women line up in support of Kavanaugh
Rosen says GOP Heller’s support of Kavanaugh probe “charade”
The Latest: Trump cites Kavanaugh to rally voters
Canada FM postpones UN speech as free trade talks intensify
Warren plans to take a “hard look” at running for president
Quiet start to Supreme Court term amid tumult over Kavanaugh
