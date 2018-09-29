AP Top Political News at 9:29 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 29, 2018 12:00 am 09/29/2018 12:00am
FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation

Trump urges supporters to vote in wake of Kavanaugh hearing

Republicans fear political fallout from Kavanaugh turmoil

AP FACT CHECK: The Kavanaugh nomination and the world beyond

Many women line up in support of Kavanaugh

Rosen says GOP Heller’s support of Kavanaugh probe “charade”

The Latest: Trump cites Kavanaugh to rally voters

Canada FM postpones UN speech as free trade talks intensify

Warren plans to take a “hard look” at running for president

Quiet start to Supreme Court term amid tumult over Kavanaugh

