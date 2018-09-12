Amazon says Bezos doesn’t plan announcement during his Economic Club talk

Not only Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos but the company’s board of directors reportedly are in D.C. this week, but that may not necessarily mean an announcement is imminent about plans for its second headquarters.…

Not only Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos but the company’s board of directors reportedly are in D.C. this week, but that may not necessarily mean an announcement is imminent about plans for its second headquarters.

The company did confirm that Bezos would not make the big reveal about the company’s HQ2 location during his planned talk Thursday evening with The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., but wouldn’t confirm to our sister paper, the Puget Sound Business Journal, that no announcement was coming this week. The Washington Post and Dallas News, the online edition of the Dallas Morning News, reported that no announcement about Amazon’s HQ2 search is coming during this trip.

Four people close to the company’s board of directors told The Post that the Amazon board members were coming to Washington this week. The report said it is unclear whether the board is holding a formal meeting.

“You could see it as a tea leaf, that he wants the board to see Washington,” said a local business…