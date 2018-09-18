202
Home » Latest News » Amazon expanding Northern Virginia…

Amazon expanding Northern Virginia distribution presence

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 18, 2018 8:00 am 09/18/2018 08:00am
Share

Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to lease a new warehouse in Sterling’s Mercure Business Park to become part of its web of distribution centers, multiple sources tell the Washington Business Journal. 

The 106,000-square-foot warehouse, slated for completion later this year, is located at 44301 Mercure Circle, less than a mile south of the Dulles Greenway interchange with Route 606. The warehouse property is owned by an affiliate of Denver-based Industrial Property Trust, which acquired the site in January for $4.47 million. 

A spokeswoman for IPT declined to confirm the building tenant, citing a confidentiality agreement. The leasing broker also declined to comment, citing a non-disclosure agreement. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) representatives have not returned multiple requests for comment. 

Three sources familiar with the agreement, however, tell the WBJ that the deal is done, and a fourth said it was, at the very least, being finalized. They also say that part of the lot across Mercure Circle,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500