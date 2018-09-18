Amazon expanding Northern Virginia distribution presence

Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to lease a new warehouse in Sterling’s Mercure Business Park to become part of its web of distribution centers, multiple sources tell the Washington Business Journal. The 106,000-square-foot warehouse, slated for…

Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to lease a new warehouse in Sterling’s Mercure Business Park to become part of its web of distribution centers, multiple sources tell the Washington Business Journal.

The 106,000-square-foot warehouse, slated for completion later this year, is located at 44301 Mercure Circle, less than a mile south of the Dulles Greenway interchange with Route 606. The warehouse property is owned by an affiliate of Denver-based Industrial Property Trust, which acquired the site in January for $4.47 million.

A spokeswoman for IPT declined to confirm the building tenant, citing a confidentiality agreement. The leasing broker also declined to comment, citing a non-disclosure agreement. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) representatives have not returned multiple requests for comment.

Three sources familiar with the agreement, however, tell the WBJ that the deal is done, and a fourth said it was, at the very least, being finalized. They also say that part of the lot across Mercure Circle,…