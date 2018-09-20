After more than 25 years with Deloitte, Allison Dyer is still breaking barriers. As the first woman to become audit partner-in-charge in Greater Washington, she praises the culture of her firm and her family for…

After more than 25 years with Deloitte, Allison Dyer is still breaking barriers. As the first woman to become audit partner-in-charge in Greater Washington, she praises the culture of her firm and her family for allowing her to flourish professionally.

“It requires the support of family, and mine is fantastic,” Dyer says. “At Deloitte, we encourage transparency and the fact that technology now enables us to work from anywhere helps.”

Dyer manages a team of more than 300 employees across the DMV as the leader of Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. Hiring, retention, training and deployment of the audit and assurance professionals fall under her responsibilities. She is credited with helping her region to earn its highest revenue ever, projected for the current fiscal year. Deloitte, which doesn’t break out its regional revenue, employs by far the most local auditing, tax and financial professionals of its peer group at 9,700, totaling 11,000 local employees, according…