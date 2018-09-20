Alexandra Jaritz

It’s safe to say Alexandra-Katharina Jaritz was, literally, born into the hotel industry. The senior vice president and global head of Tru by Hilton began living in hotels at 6 weeks old and traveled the…

Following in his footsteps, Jaritz now heads up Tru, one of the newest and buzziest brands for McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Jaritz came to Hilton in 2015 to develop a new midscale brand centered on a high customer experience at an affordable price point. She was immediately attracted to the entrepreneurial opportunity to create a brand from the ground up. Research guided Jaritz and her team as the vision for Tru started to take shape: It would prioritize design, communal amenities and technology over guest room size and traditional in-room coffee makers.

The vision took hold quickly, with the first Tru opening in Oklahoma City in May 2017. It took just 16 months for the brand to go from concept…