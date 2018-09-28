Air Force One-like 747 to park at National Harbor

Air Force One is parked at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County. Want to board? Run for the highest office in the land or join the White House press corps. Or, for a slightly…

Air Force One is parked at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County. Want to board? Run for the highest office in the land or join the White House press corps.

Or, for a slightly easier route, visit National Harbor as of Oct. 19, when what’s billed as an “identical model of the president’s aircraft” will be ready for tours.

The Air Force One Experience, a full-size 747 replica of said aircraft, is scheduled to arrive at National Harbor — by barge, from Rhode Island where the plane was refurbished — on Monday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. It will remain there, at 701 National Harbor Blvd., adjacent to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, through the holiday season.

The massive venue, an initiative of The Children’s Democracy Project, will host 90-minute tours, including what promises to be a “once in a lifetime chance to feel what it’s like to be president on Air Force One.” The visits don’t come cheap: $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12…