Adams Morgan project will convert vacant office to affordable housing, arts center. Here’s a look at the plans.

D.C. nonprofit Jubilee Housing Inc. has filed its plans to convert an Adams Morgan office building into affordable apartments — with a ground-floor space set aside for a neighborhood arts center.

Jubilee acquired 1724 Kalorama Road NW, known as the Transcentury Building, last month for $8.25 million, financing the deal in part with money raised through its Justice Housing Partners Fund. The property is two blocks from 18th Street NW.

Under the plan filed with the Board of Zoning Adjustment, the 35,000-square-foot vacant commercial building will get a one-story addition and penthouse — to be used as office space for Jubilee — as it is converted to residential. The building will include roughly 25 units — nine three-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and nine one-bedroom — and no parking.

The ground floor will provide new space for Sitar, which currently operates nearby at full capacity. Sitar is a community arts education and youth development center. Per the site plan, the Sitar space…