A half-million square feet for HQ2 by the end of 2019? That’s still Amazon’s goal.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is holding to its goal of meeting the initial phase of its second headquarters in 2019, but it could be hard-pressed to hit that target unless it inks a deal for the space soon — no matter where HQ2 lands.

The requirement for at least a half-million square feet by the end of next year, included in the request for proposals the Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company’s issued last September, hasn’t changed, according to a company spokesman. But building out that much space in a year and change could be a tall order given the time, materials and manpower needed, real estate experts say.

If Amazon chooses a site in the D.C. region for HQ2, that would suggest its initial requirement is more likely to be met with existing space rather than new construction. There’s plenty of vacant space in areas like Crystal City, as I examined with the Northern Virginia installment of my Hunt for HQ2 series, meaning the turn-around time would be quicker than…