5 things you need to know about Fluence, Arlington’s latest corporate tenant

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 12, 2018 5:00 am 09/12/2018 05:00am
Energy storage company Fluence — the year-old joint venture between industrial conglomerate Siemens AG and energy utility and generation company AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) — has officially settled into its corporate headquarters in Arlington, christening the opening of its new space with an elaborate ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday attended by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, Arlington Chairwoman Katie Cristol and others.

The new office at 4601 North Fairfax Drive, just down the road from its parent AES — the only Fortune 500 company headquartered in Arlington — will serve as a launching point for what CEO Stephen Coughlin hopes will become a substantial company and market leader in the ever-growing energy storage and battery industry. The field is expected to reach a $103 billion market opportunity by 2030, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Here’s what you need to know about Fluence:

The company makes large industrial-sized and modular batteries to help…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

