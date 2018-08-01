202
Kettler swaps out Iceplex rights for deal inside Capital One Arena

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 1, 2018 3:04 pm 08/01/2018 03:04pm
After Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Monday that the Kettler Capital Iceplex would become the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, it followed up Wednesday announcing that Kettler is the naming rights sponsor for the 200-level of Capital One Arena. Terms were not disclosed.

The second floor of the arena will be known as the Kettler Loft Level for the 2018-19 event season and beyond. Kettler also becomes a “Championship Level Partner” of the arena.

The second floor and the other Capital One Arena concourses and seats are getting a $40 million upgrade. Renovations are expected to be completed this fall.

Kettler CEO Robert Kettler said the agreement is an expansion of the two organizations’ long-standing, 12-year relationship.

“Washington is our hometown,” Kettler said in a press release. “This sponsorship not only underscores our commitment to the Washington region, but to all of the Monumental Sports Teams.”

