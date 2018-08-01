Yards developer Forest City will be sold for $11.4B

Key story highlights: Forest City will be sold to Brookfield Asset Management in a deal valued at $11.4 billion. The Cleveland-based Forest City’s subsidiary, Forest City Washington, is responsible for The Yards, Ballston Quarter and…

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has agreed to buy Forest City Realty Trust Inc., the parent company of The Yards’ developer Forest City Washington, for $11.4 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.

Under the all-cash deal, New York City-based Brookfield (NYSE: BAM) will acquire all outstanding shares of Cleveland-based Forest City (NYSE: FCE.A) for $25.35 per share. The price, per a release, represents a 26.6 percent premium over Forest City’s closing share price on June 15, the day before market speculation began that a deal was near.

Reports that the two were in talks started circulating in late January. In March, Forest City…