202
Home » Latest News » Yards developer Forest City…

Yards developer Forest City will be sold for $11.4B

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 1, 2018 11:48 am 08/01/2018 11:48am
Share

Key story highlights:

Forest City will be sold to Brookfield Asset Management in a deal valued at $11.4 billion.
The Cleveland-based Forest City’s subsidiary, Forest City Washington, is responsible for The Yards, Ballston Quarter and part of Southwest D.C.’s Waterfront Station.
Forest City’s shareholders have pushed for a sale for more than a year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has agreed to buy Forest City Realty Trust Inc., the parent company of The Yards’ developer Forest City Washington, for $11.4 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.

Under the all-cash deal, New York City-based Brookfield (NYSE: BAM) will acquire all outstanding shares of Cleveland-based Forest City (NYSE: FCE.A) for $25.35 per share. The price, per a release, represents a 26.6 percent premium over Forest City’s closing share price on June 15, the day before market speculation began that a deal was near.

Reports that the two were in talks started circulating in late January. In March, Forest City…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500