Working the Room: This is not goodbye, but see you later

I’ve been trying to write this column for two weeks now. But to be honest, it’s really been about 13 years in the making. This is my last week at the Washington Business Journal and…

When I first walked through the WBJ’s doors in 2005, I was terrified that I would fall flat on my face. I had never worked in a newsroom before.

Since that time, this place has given me so many gifts, more than I could have ever asked for or deserved.

The gift of learning. Of testing myself. Of growing. Of crying. Of laughing. Of trying new things. Of surprising myself. Of triumphs. Of failures. Of writing. Of creating. Of becoming a parent (times three). Of learning how to make it all work (still working on that).

And especially of working with the smartest, most talented and simply best damn group of people you’ll ever find.

But possibly the greatest gift of my time here has been this column, and the chance to talk to and interact with so many of you.

Thank you for…