Working the Room: Learning is uncomfortable. And that’s a good thing.

Think back to when you were a young kid starting school, like so many around now. Numbers and letters were a huge pile of gobbledygook. It was only after the discomfort of flailing around for a bit that you started to learn this was an “A” and that was a “1” and how those pieces fit together. It’s a messy process that you just have to march through and acclimate to for a while before it all begins to take shape.

The fog is necessary.

As kids, we don’t know enough to judge ourselves harshly, so we naturally cut ourselves a break. We don’t fret that we’re not getting it fast enough. We just keep working to understand.

Learning new skills and concepts and contexts as an adult is no different. Sure, we’d like to think we’re experienced enough to make it a more comfortable process, one we’ve engineered to be easier, more organized and less frustrating.

But that’s not the way learning works. You can’t spreadsheet your…