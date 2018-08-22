Women-centric ride-hail service coming to D.C. this fall

A new ride-share company geared toward women is coming to the D.C. area. Safr, a Boston-based company with a focus on women’s safety, will arrive in the District, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco this…

Safr, a Boston-based company with a focus on women’s safety, will arrive in the District, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco this fall, according to WUSA9.

The company launched in Boston in January 2017. Its drivers are vetted in-person and undergo comprehensive background checks. Also, users are permitted to choose which gender they feel most comfortable having as a driver.

An April CNN report found that 103 Uber drivers in the U.S. had been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing their passengers in the past four years. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi later told CNN that cracking down on sexual assault is a “new priority for us.”

The Safr app also offers in-ride security features such as the Safr SOS button that users can click to contact the company’s command center, police or predetermined emergency contact.

The average Safr ride cost 10 percent more than an UberX, according to Curbed.