Will we get another HQ2 short list from Amazon?

We could get another short list ahead of Amazon.com Inc. selecting a location for its second headquarters.

According to The New York Times, there is “widespread speculation” Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could cut down its 20-city short list for its second headquarters as soon as this month. The company would then ask for “best-and-final offers” from the remaining cities, according to the report.

The District, Montgomery County and Northern Virginia were all named to the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s initial short list in January, setting off speculation on the Greater Washington region’s chances of landing the prize. Amazon has promised up to 50,000 jobs and a $5 billion construction investment for the winning city.

The company hasn’t offered any official updates since the short list was announced, and Amazon declined to comment to The New York Times for its story, which centers on the veiled nature of incentives being floated by municipalities in their bidding for HQ2.

