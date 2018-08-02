Why Kettler dropped the Iceplex for a new deal at Capital One Arena

Kettler Inc.’s decision to move its naming rights from the Kettler Iceplex to Capital One Arena’s second-level concourse was a long time in the making. CEO Bob Kettler told me Thursday that his company and…

CEO Bob Kettler told me Thursday that his company and the arena’s owner, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, started exploring different avenues for Kettler to market its brand a year ago, just as its 12-year naming rights deal for the Washington Capitals’ practice facility was nearing an end.

The Tysons developer, which owns apartments and mixed-used complexes in Greater Washington and elsewhere, decided a deal at the downtown arena, home to both the Caps and the Washington Wizards, would allow it to broaden its marketing to a wider audience. MedStar Health took over naming rights for the Ballston facility.

The 200-level at Capital One Arena, also known as the club level, will now be called the Kettler Loft Level. Terms were not disclosed, but Kettler said the new deal is better economically for his company. The privately held company…