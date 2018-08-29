Whole Foods now offering delivery via Prime Now in Greater Washington

Whole Foods Market has launched delivery through Amazon’s Prime Now for customers in Greater Washington. Beginning Wednesday, Prime members can use Prime Now to shop for thousands of Whole Foods items — from produce to…

Beginning Wednesday, Prime members can use Prime Now to shop for thousands of Whole Foods items — from produce to seafood to bread and cereal — and expect delivery in as little as one hour.

Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can even be made through Amazon’s Echo smart speaker (The one Alexa lives in).

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which purchased Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion a year ago this week, has made Whole Foods delivery through Prime Now available in 28 markets to far. The company plans to continue expanding the service throughout this year.

Since Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods, other grocers and retailer like Walmart and Target have expanded online delivery and in-store pickup options and made expensive changes to their supply chain to keep customers from defecting. Target launched same-day…