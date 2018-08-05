What to Know About Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines

Because lung cancer occurs deep inside the body, it’s often not recognized until symptoms begin. These symptoms can take many years to develop, and by the time they surface, the cancer typically has progressed to…

The American Cancer Society reports that about 14 percent of all new cancers are lung cancers, and that in 2018 an estimated 154,050 people will die of lung cancer. The American Lung Association reports that the overall five-year survival rate for lung cancer is 18.6 percent, but improves to 55 percent for cases diagnosed in an early, local stage.

While these statistics paint a grim picture, they don’t tell the whole story. Within that overall survival rate lies a lot of nuance; for lung cancers detected in stage 1 or 2, the survival rate is much higher. Depending on the substage, the ACS lists five-year survival rates ranging from: 68 to 92 percent for stage 1 non-small cell lung cancer; 53 to 60 percent for stage 2; 13 to 36 percent for stage 3; and 1 to 10 percent for stage 4. Therefore, it would seem that early detection could be the key to improving the overall survival rate for lung cancer.

But how can lung cancers be detected earlier? Screening individuals at higher risk of developing the disease is perhaps the best way to find cancers while they’re more treatable. “Screening is the use of tests or exams to find a disease in people who don’t have symptoms. Regular chest X-rays have been studied for lung cancer screening, but they did not help most people live longer,” the ACS reports. More recently, researchers in the National Lung Screening Trial, a massive look at 53,454 current or former heavy smokers aged 55 to 74, compared low-dose helical computed tomography scanning, a form of imaging, to standard chest X-rays. The trial, which was conducted by the American College of Radiology Imaging Network, launched in 2002. Results were published in 2011 and found that participants who received the low-dose CT scans had a 15 to 20 percent lower risk of dying from lung cancer than participants who received standard chest X-rays.

“That is the biggest mortality benefit that we’ve ever seen in any intervention we’ve been able to do for lung cancer,” says Dr. Andrea B. McKee chair of radiation oncology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center‘s Sophia Gordon Cancer Center in Burlington, Massachusetts.

These results led to the development of screening guidelines by several organizations. The guidance from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society are perhaps the most widely known, but the American Association for Thoracic Surgery, the American College of Chest Physicians and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network offer screening guidelines as well. Each set of recommendations varies slightly — some recommend that screening stop at age 74, others extend the eligible age to 80 and there are variations based on the length and intensity of the person’s smoking history. So when you ask whether you should be screened for lung cancer, in part, the answer depends on which organization’s recommendations you look to for guidance.

The reason for these variations is not that these organizations are assessing different studies or data, but rather that they’re interpreting the findings in slightly different ways. “There’s only so many publications and trials and retrospective reviews, but [these organizations] might have a different way of combining that data in order to make a recommendation. That’s why you’re getting different results,” McKee says, and this variation has led to some confusion among people who should potentially be screened. Add to that the fact that these organizations are continually updating and revising their recommendations, and it’s no wonder that many people aren’t quite sure whether they should be getting annual screening for lung cancer.

However, some generalizations can be made. If you’re between the ages of 55 and 80, are currently an active smoker or were a heavy smoker with a 20- to 30-pack year history (a pack year is calculated by multiplying the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day by the number of years the person has smoked), you should speak with your doctor about whether screening is right for you.

Although McKee says she thinks someday lung cancer screening could become universal in much the way that mammography screening has become standard for most women between the ages of 40 or 45 and 74 to look for signs of breast cancer, it’s important to note that CT scanning for lung cancer is not a risk-free enterprise. “Screening, if it’s done poorly can actually hurt people,” says Dr. Peter Mazzone, director of the lung cancer program at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and lead author of the American College of Chest Physicians’ updated lung cancer screening guidelines, which were published in the April 2018 issue of the journal CHEST.

The risk of false positives — finding nodules that appear to be cancerous but end up not being so — can result in unneeded surgery and cost. To reduce these risks, Mazzone says it’s important to pursue screening at a reputable hospital or health care center. He encourages patients to look for programs that are “connected to specialists who are capable of managing lung nodules that are often found on these scans and programs that are connected to lung cancer treatment facilities. It’s more than just someone having a scanner available to do the scan — it’s important that it be an actual program that can talk to patients about the benefits and harms, help with smoking cessation, and manage the results well.”

At the Lahey, McKee says the lung cancer screening program, which screens about 70 percent of the hospital’s eligible patient population, returns about a 12 percent false positive rate for cancer detection in the baseline screening. Baseline screening is the first screen, and because there’s no other imaging to compare it to, more often than in subsequent scans the radiologist will flag masses and nodules that they see, but which turn out not to be cancerous. She says false positives can be scary for patients, and patients are counseled at the outset to understand the risks and benefits. “We want to be sure that before people have a test like this they understand the risks and benefits of having this.”

In addition to false positives, the patient’s overall health should also be considered. If the patient has another disease or is not well enough to undergo treatment for lung cancer, screening might not make sense. By the same token, there could be other people who fall outside of the standard guidelines who would benefit from screening, such as those who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or a personal or strong family history of lung cancer.

“One of the really hot areas of discussion in lung cancer screening is, ‘are there better ways to predict the risk that somebody has of developing lung cancer and therefore include people at high risk who don’t meet those [guideline] criteria?'” Mazzone says. Continuing research into biomarkers and the genetics of lung cancer may one day offer a more precise predictive tool. In the meantime, your doctor should review your individual risk profile carefully and help you determine whether you might benefit from screening.

Despite these potential risks, the improved mortality rate that lung cancer screening offers means that “you absolutely should be having a conversation with your primary care physician or your doctor about screening and whether or not it makes sense for you,” if you fall within the parameters of any of the screening guidelines, McKee says. Having that conversation and making a “shared decision” with your doctor is a critical piece of the puzzle.

Like with mammography, which is done on a regular basis for best results, lung cancer screening works better when it’s done annually. McKee says that the rate of false positives drops to 5 or 6 percent in subsequent scans after that baseline scan has been established because then the radiologist can compare images year-over-year and the results become more precise with that additional data. By comparison, she says the Lahey program is returning a 2 to 3 percent cancer detection rate. “That may not sound like a lot, but it is a lot when it comes to screening. That’s basically 2 out of every 100 people already have lung cancer.” And finding those cancers earlier seems worth the risks, McKee says.

Of the more than 180 cases of lung cancer the Lahey program has discovered since it launched in January 2012, about 85 percent of them have been stage 1 or 2, McKee says. “Those stages of lung cancer are highly curable. There’s this stigma people have with lung cancer, that if you get it, you’re going to die. In the absence of screening, most of the time, lung cancer is detected in stage 4 — we don’t detect it early. But when we do detect it early, it has a very different prognosis,” and that in combination with new, cutting edge surgical approaches and innovative drug therapies means you stand a much better chance of beating lung cancer.

As lung cancer screening becomes more widespread — a process that may take years as educational efforts promoted by individual hospitals and health centers reach people in the at-risk population — McKee is hopeful it will lead to a big improvement in survival rates from lung cancer. According to findings presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago, a mere 1.9 percent of all eligible individuals (about 7 million current and former heavy smokers) were screened for lung cancer in 2016, but since the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved coverage of screening for high-risk people, that figure is slowly climbing. “It takes a long time for practice like this” to become standard, McKee says.

As a parting thought, Mazzone points out, the chances you’ll need to be screened for lung cancer drop drastically if you never start smoking, and they improve significantly when you quit smoking. “The value of not smoking really exceeds anything else that we have right now,” he says.

Correction 08/07/18: A previous version of this story misreported the American Lung Association’s figures on five-year survival rates.