WBJ publisher promoted to corporate role, will oversee other business journals

James MacGregor, market president and publisher of the Washington Business Journal, will be expanding his geographic oversight within parent company American City Business Journals (ACBJ) to include multiple markets along with the Washington region.

The new position, vice president of local markets, becomes effective Sept. 15. MacGregor and the company are beginning the search for a new WBJ publisher immediately.

ACBJ, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the nation’s largest publisher of local business news and data, with 43 city business journals stretching from Hawaii to Miami. ACBJ is owned, in turn, by Advance Publications of New York, with titles including The New Yorker, Vogue, Architectural Digest and others.

With this move, MacGregor becomes one of four publishers within ACBJ with multimarket oversight. The others are Tracy Merzi in Dallas, Emory Thomas in Seattle and Pete Casillas in Denver. The other publications MacGregor will oversee, beyond WBJ, have not been determined…