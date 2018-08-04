202
Warren: Criminal justice system ‘racist’…’front to back’

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 12:28 am 08/04/2018 12:28am
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks in a sit-down conversation styled event with Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La, at Dillard University in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Potential Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has a message about the U.S. criminal justice system. Speaking to a historically black college, she delivered what she called “the hard truth about our criminal justice system: It’s racist … front to back.”

The Massachusetts senator identified some of the system’s failures: disproportionate arrests of African-Americans for petty drug possession; an overloaded public defender system; and state laws that keep convicted felons from voting even after their sentences are complete.

She made the comments at Dillard University in New Orleans. The stop is the latest sign of Warren’s effort to forge ties beyond her largely white political base in Massachusetts.

