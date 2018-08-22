Vocal LaSalle investor vows to vote against Blackstone deal

An investment firm in control of a substantial portion of LaSalle Hotel Properties’ stock said in no uncertain terms Wednesday that it would not vote for LaSalle’s plan to be acquired by the Blackstone Group. …

HG Vora founder Parag Vora wrote to LaSalle’s board Wednesday, on the heels of yet another increase in competitor Pebblebrook’s bid to merge with LaSalle, to say that HG Vora will vote against the Blackstone (NYSE BX) transaction if the vote goes forward as scheduled on Sept. 6.

HG Vora owned 10 million shares, or 9.1 percent, of LaSalle’s common stock as of July 23, the record date for who can vote on the Blackstone deal. (As it turns out, Vora had bought another 1 million shares that morning to bring it to that total, according to the SEC filing.) It makes Vora one of Bethesda-based LaSalle’s largest shareholders, along with rival Bethesda bidder Pebblebrook, which owns 9.8 percent.

Earlier in the process, Vora appeared to favor Pebblebrook’s stock-and-cash proposal,…