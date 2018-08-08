Virginian, Maryland and D.C. all in top 10 for using vacation days

Greater Washington might not be known for exceptional work-life balance — we’ll leave that to the West Coast — but our three main jurisdictions actually do pretty well when it comes to using vacation days.…

Greater Washington might not be known for exceptional work-life balance — we’ll leave that to the West Coast — but our three main jurisdictions actually do pretty well when it comes to using vacation days.

Virginia is second in the nation when it comes to vacation days used, taking an average of 18.9 days, according to the Project: Time Off study from the U.S. Travel Association.

Maryland ranked No. 7 on the list, with an average of 18.3 vacation days being used, and D.C. ranked No. 9, using 18.1. So, the only thing separating the two seems to be an afternoon at the beach.

Colorado was tops in the nation for average number of vacation days taken with 20.3, followed by Virginia (18.9), Arizona (18.8) and Connecticut (18.6). Montana was last (16.3), followed by Delaware (16.5), Rhode Island (16.5) and South Dakota (16.6).

Virginia also took the top spot for vacation days spent traveling, at 12.2 days. The American average is only eight, and Colorado and New Jersey trail behind at…