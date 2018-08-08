Virginia physician network Advanced Digestive Care loses two affiliates

Key story highlights: Local gastroenterology network Advanced Digestive Care has lost two of its eight affiliates. One affiliate, Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia, says withdrawing from the network allows the practice to expand its services…

Advanced Digestive Care, a network of gastroenterologists practicing throughout Northern Virginia, has lost two of its eight affiliated doctors groups.

Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia, a Fairfax-based practice with five local offices, and Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg have both left the network.

Advanced Digestive Care declined to comment.

The departures came to light after the network, founded in 2013, filed two notices under Virginia’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act that it would lay off 90 people in Northern Virginia and additional 40 in Fredericksburg.

Gastroenterology Associates of Northern…