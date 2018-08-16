Viewpoint: University of Maryland football scandal should spark a new movement

It’s hard not to be sickened by the descriptions of student abuse being reported about University of Maryland’s football program. It’s equally hard not to wonder if such behavior is more universal than we think.…

It’s hard not to be sickened by the descriptions of student abuse being reported about University of Maryland’s football program.

It’s equally hard not to wonder if such behavior is more universal than we think. If behind the closed locker doors of other testosterone-bathed college football programs, players are routinely compared to ineffectual felines for failing to run as fast, throw as hard or lift as much as the trainers think they should. If coaches swell to Nick Saban or Bobby Knight godlike status and are promptly given permission to throw hefty items at the boys or mercilessly degrade them at the drop of a ball. All as nary a soul speaks up about it.

I have no way of knowing whether this is true, whether Maryland’s level of toxicity is higher than elsewhere. But I can only hope these shameful revelations about my alma mater offer a new start for student athletes. Just as the #MeToo movement has shone an unsparing spotlight on those who, for decades, turned sexual harassment…