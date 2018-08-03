Viewpoint: The D.C. region needs to go big — really big — in HQ2 quest

Should Amazon HQ2 deign to descend upon this region, only one thing will decide whether it’s an economic angel showering us with its brand-name benevolence or an economic Godzilla, stomping on our prospects of actual…

Our political will.

Our ability to make the hard decisions for our financial future we’ve put off for far too long.

This requires each and every one of our many jurisdictions to have the foresight to put the region over self and realize that ultimately that, in and of itself, is the most self-serving move of all.

This requires us to be, in the words of Puget Sound Business Journal Publisher Emory Thomas, audacious. To be bold. To be fearless.

And he’s right. The only way we make 8 million more office square feet and 50,000 new employees — and all the things that ripple forth from those things — amenable to this already brimming region is if we are truly audacious in our change.

The Red Sea-parting crusade to finally fund Metro is a great start. But…