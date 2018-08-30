Viewpoint: Could Jerry Gordon’s exit yield more regional cooperation?

In the competitive world of economic development, it just doesn’t get any more competitive than Jerry Gordon and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Good for them. Not always good for us. Gordon, who said…

In the competitive world of economic development, it just doesn’t get any more competitive than Jerry Gordon and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

Good for them. Not always good for us.

Gordon, who said he will step down at the end of this year after a remarkable 31-year run leading the authority, did amazing things for Fairfax County. There’s no question that if you had the choice of having him on your team or on the other team, you’d pick the first choice.

In my 20-plus years covering business in Greater Washington, there’s only one major corporate headquarters relocation I can remember Fairfax County losing, and that was Nestle. Everything else — Northrop, Hilton, VW, Bechtel, Intelsat — went to Fairfax. (Marriott doesn’t count, as CEO Arne Sorensen made clear recently the company told other jurisdictions it would only consider moving if it couldn’t get a satisfactory deal in Montgomery County.)

So the accolades that followed his retirement announcement…