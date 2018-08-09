Viewpoint: 8 ways cities can boost their startup ecosystems

What is your city doing to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the digital century? Is it working? Should it be doing more? A paper by John Gibson, Matthew Robinson and Scott Cain, published by City…

What is your city doing to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the digital century? Is it working? Should it be doing more?

A paper by John Gibson, Matthew Robinson and Scott Cain, published by City Initiatives for Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, emphasizes the multitude of roles that cities can play in preparing for the sweeping changes of the future.

They explain what works — and what doesn’t. The 21st century city can position itself in myriad ways: regulator, advocate, customer, host, investor, connector, digital governor and datavore. What is certain is that every local and regional government must stake a claim in the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Here are some examples of the roles that are most foresighted, sustainable and profitable.

Flexible and proportionate regulation is important for all businesses, but is especially vital for high-tech startups. Sadly, many cities are not adept at keeping regulations up to date with market changes…