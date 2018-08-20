USM regents taking over Maryland football investigations

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents is taking control of University of Maryland, College Park investigations into the death of University of Maryland offense lineman Jordan McNair and the culture of the Terrapins’…

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents is taking control of University of Maryland, College Park investigations into the death of University of Maryland offense lineman Jordan McNair and the culture of the Terrapins’ football program.

Adelphi-based USM made the announcement Friday evening following a four-hour board meeting. The USM said it will have additional details about the investigations this week.

UMd. President Wallace Loh had previously announced the separate investigations being conducted by outside bodies. Loh commissioned a panel last week to investigate the culture of the football program, which ESPN described as “toxic” in a report earlier this month detailing acts of bullying and intimidation from coaches toward players.

The separate reviews will now report their findings to the USM’s regents as well as to UMd.

At an Aug. 13 press conference, Loh said UMd. “accepts moral and legal responsibility for the mistakes” that led to McNair suffering…