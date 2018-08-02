202
Urban Edge swipes two Federal Realty executives

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 2, 2018 12:03 pm 08/02/2018 12:03pm
A pair of top Federal Realty Investment Trust executives will leave the Rockville-based company to join Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), the retail spinoff of New York-based Vornado Realty Trust.

Chris Weilminster, president of Federal Realty’s mixed-use division, was named chief operating officer of Urban Edge. The executive vice president at Federal Realty, Donald Briggs, will serve as president of development.

“While I’m certainly sad to see them go, I’m excited for others in our organization who will have the opportunity to assume and refine the mantle of value enhancing real estate development on both coasts,” Federal Realty President and CEO Don Wood said in a release.

Weilminster, 52, had been with Federal Realty for the last 28 years, and Briggs, 50, for 18 years.

While current Urban Edge COO Bob Minutoli will retire on Dec. 31, the timeline for when Weilminster and Briggs will join the team has not been finalized, and they appear still be employed by Federal Realty.

