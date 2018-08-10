Unity Health Care, Howard Hospital to open specialty clinic in Ward 7 early next year

Unity Health Care will open its specialty health care center in the Conway Center development near the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C. early next year. Unity, a network of more than 20 community…

Unity Health Care will open its specialty health care center in the Conway Center development near the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C. early next year.

Unity, a network of more than 20 community health care centers in D.C., announced Thursday is it now partnering with Howard University Hospital on the project. The new health center will bring new services to the underserved areas of wards 7 and 8, where residents typically have to travel to find specialty care.

The East of the River Health Center will “help eliminate barriers to treatment and provide local residents with equitable access,” Howard University President Wayne Frederick said in a statement.

More than a year ago, Unity — without Howard in the fold — submitted plans for a $7.2 million health center with 43 exam rooms at the 320,000-square-foot Conway Center.

The health facility will occupy two floors of Conway Center, a mixed-use development at 4430 Benning Road NE from D.C. nonprofit So Others Might…