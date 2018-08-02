United Airlines to begin nonstop service from Dulles to Tel Aviv

United Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Tel Aviv and Dulles International Airport in 2019. Pending government approval, the new flight will be the first operated by a U.S. carrier between Israel and Washington. United…

United Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Tel Aviv and Dulles International Airport in 2019.

Pending government approval, the new flight will be the first operated by a U.S. carrier between Israel and Washington.

United currently operates twice-daily service between New York/Newark and Tel Aviv and daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

Dulles has attempted to add more international flights in recent years after falling behind some of its competitors. Later this year, Cathay Pacific Airways will begin offering nonstop service to Hong Kong from Dulles — a route that will bring in about $30 million annually in direct economic impact to Virginia.

There are prospects the new nonstop service to Tel Aviv could bring a similar economic impact to the region.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority recently announced it is working with 23 companies to add more than 900 jobs to the local economy, with some of these companies having direct business…