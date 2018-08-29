United Airlines adds flights and seats for college football fans

United Airlines’ big-time connectivity kick is proving to be great news for collegiate football fans this season. The Chicago-based carrier said Tuesday it will add more flights and more seats from key hubs, including Washington,…

The Chicago-based carrier said Tuesday it will add more flights and more seats from key hubs, including Washington, D.C., to key football markets.

The added flights will be in place from September through November. By United’s count, the total number of daily seats being added is 2,200, with a whopping total of 204,000 seats added to United’s inventory over the course of the collegiate pigskin season.

Noted Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network: “Each fall football fans travel from near and far to cheer on their alma mater or favorite college team. Football brings families, friends and classmates together for thrilling and memorable moments, which is why we’ve added over 204,000 seats to top college markets this fall to help our customers more easily get to these exciting games.”

