Under Armour remains committed to opening flagship Fifth Avenue New York store

Under Armour Inc. says it is committed to opening a flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York next year despite the sportswear maker’s ongoing restructuring effort. Baltimore-based Under Armour announced in 2016 plans for…

Under Armour Inc. says it is committed to opening a flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York next year despite the sportswear maker’s ongoing restructuring effort.

Baltimore-based Under Armour announced in 2016 plans for a new brand house to open inside the space formerly occupied by the iconic FAO Schwarz toy store. The 53,000-square-foot store on the first floor of the General Motors building would put Under Armour’s interlocking “UA” logo in front of thousands of tourists from all over the world.

Amid a decline in North American sales, Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has implemented a restructuring plan that will end up costing more than $200 million this year but is expected to save the company money in the long term.

CFO David Bergman said during a July 26 conference call with analysts that a majority of the items in the restructuring plan, which was expanded in the second quarter, are related to long-term contract, facility and lease terminations. He said the plan would affect a “few…