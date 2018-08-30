Under Armour ‘has been difficult’ for Dick’s, CEO says

Under Armour Inc. again dragged down sales Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. in the second quarter as more people appear to be buying the sportswear maker’s products at lower-priced stores. Same-store sales declined 4 percent in…

Same-store sales declined 4 percent in the three-month period at Dick’s. Overall net sales of $2.18 billion missed Wall Street estimates of $2.24 billion. CEO Edward W. Stack said Wednesday that Dick’s experienced “continued significant declines” in Under Armour sales as a result of the sportswear maker’s decision to expand distribution to off-price retailers.

Last week Kohl’s Corp. reported “very strong performance” by Under Armour at its store. But that partnership, which started in 2017, is negatively impacting Dick’s — Under Armour’s biggest customer.

Stack told analysts on Wednesday that the decline is causing Dick’s (NYSE: DKS) to dedicate less of the space in its store to Under Armour products.

“Our Under Armour business has been difficult,” Stack said. “It was based on the change in distribution,…