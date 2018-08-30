202
Under Armour ‘has been difficult’ for Dick’s, CEO says

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 30, 2018 7:08 am
Under Armour Inc. again dragged down sales Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. in the second quarter as more people appear to be buying the sportswear maker’s products at lower-priced stores.

Same-store sales declined 4 percent in the three-month period at Dick’s. Overall net sales of $2.18 billion missed Wall Street estimates of $2.24 billion. CEO Edward W. Stack said Wednesday that Dick’s experienced “continued significant declines” in Under Armour sales as a result of the sportswear maker’s decision to expand distribution to off-price retailers.

Last week Kohl’s Corp. reported “very strong performance” by Under Armour at its store. But that partnership, which started in 2017, is negatively impacting Dick’s — Under Armour’s biggest customer.

Stack told analysts on Wednesday that the decline is causing Dick’s (NYSE: DKS) to dedicate less of the space in its store to Under Armour products.

“Our Under Armour business has been difficult,” Stack said. “It was based on the change in distribution,…

