UIP, partner buy Cleveland Park apartment building for $42.5M

A 100-unit Cleveland Park apartment building, formerly the District’s largest nursing home, has sold for $42.5 million to a venture led by Urban Investment Partners, which plans to launch a million-dollar renovation next year.

UIP declined to name of its joint venture partner in the acquisition of 3333 Wisconsin Ave. NW. However, the entity that acquired 3333 Wisconsin, Pacolet 3333 Wisconsin LLC, appears to be an affiliate of Greensville, South Carolina-based investment company Pacolet Milliken Enterprises Inc.

The venture, approved by the Four Threes Tenant Association, plans to upgrade the common areas and “make modest improvements to individual apartments” starting in the first quarter of 2019, according to a release. UIP Property Management Inc. has taken over day-to-day management the building.

The site is formerly the home of Beverly Living Center, what was the largest nursing home in D.C., at 335 residents, until it was closed in 2007. The 117,134-square-foot, 10-story property…