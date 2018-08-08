202
Tysons Biergarten prepares to move, owners move forward on Del Ray beer garden

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 8, 2018 3:13 pm 08/08/2018 03:13pm
Tysons Biergarten, which for the past two years has brought life to an otherwise sleepy parcel waiting for development near the Greensboro Metro station, will soon be moving on. 

While the timing of the beer garden’s closure is still up in the air, its owners do know where in the neighborhood they’ll be popping up next: the site of the Scotts Run development from Cityline Partners by the McLean Metro — the next stop on the Silver Line.

Matt Rofougaran and Paymon Hadjiesmaeiloo have been month-to-month on their lease for Tysons Biergarten since February, and it’s almost day-to-day at this point as Foulger-Pratt, which plans to build its Tysons Central development at the current site, prepares to begin construction. 

“Foulger-Pratt was kind enough to let us extend, and they’ve literally saved 83 jobs by letting us do that,” said Rofougaran, who grew up in Tysons and has a soft spot for the neighborhood. “We’re grateful for as long as they can accommodate us here.” 

The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

