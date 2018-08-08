Two-month growth streak for all 6 Maryland casinos ends in July

Maryland saw year-over-year gains in cumulative casino revenue in July, but a two-month growth streak for all six of the state’s casinos came to an end, according to the latest report from Maryland Lottery and…

Maryland saw year-over-year gains in cumulative casino revenue in July, but a two-month growth streak for all six of the state’s casinos came to an end, according to the latest report from Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Revenue from the state’s six casinos totaled almost $146.5 million in July, a figure that’s 5.6 percent higher than in July 2017, which saw an intake of nearly $138.8 million.

Four of the state’s six casinos saw individual year-over-year revenue increases.

Ocean Downs Casino, on the Eastern Shore, saw the state’s biggest growth, with revenue of $8.7 million — a 34 percent year-over-year boost — while MGM National Harbor brought in the most money, with revenue of $58.3 million, an increase of 14.9 percent year-over-year.

The Prince George’s County casino’s closest competitor, Hanover’s Live Casino & Hotel, reported revenue of $47.7 million, a 1 percent year-over-year rise. Live developer the Cordish Cos. recently opened the adjacent Live Hotel in the hopes that…