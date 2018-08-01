Two cybersecurity veterans invest in Falls Church startup, join board of directors

A Falls Church-based cybersecurity firm has named two prominent experts who made personal investments in the young company to its board. Caveonix, a computer and network security startup, has brought Tom Noonan and Tom McDonough…

Caveonix, a computer and network security startup, has brought Tom Noonan and Tom McDonough into the fold. The company, founded last year by Tim Sullivan and Kaus Phaltankar, would not disclose their investments or how much the firm has raised thus far.

Noonan has more than 34 years experience in cybersecurity and co-founded and serves as a partner of Atlanta-based TechOperators LLC. He also previously served as president and CEO of Internet Security Systems Inc., which was acquired by IBM in 2006 for $1.9 billion, and of JouleX, which was acquired by Cisco Systems Inc. in 2013 for $107 million.

McDonough, with over 25 years of experience in the field, serves as an adviser for corporate development and integration at Cisco. He served as president and COO of Sourcefire for 11 years before it was bought by Cisco in October 2013 for $2.7 billion.

