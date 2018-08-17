Trump cancels military parade in D.C.

The display of U.S. military might that President Donald Trump ordered for Veterans Day weekend has officially been canceled. Trump tweeted the news Friday morning, and he blamed local officials for inflating the cost estimates.…

Trump tweeted the news Friday morning, and he blamed local officials for inflating the cost estimates. He said he will attend a parade planned at Joint Base Andrews this year and also one in Paris, where he originally got the idea to hold a parade in Washington.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser fired back on Twitter, proudly claiming the mantle of that local politician.

On Thursday, Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said the Department of Defense and the White House “have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019” for a military parade in Washington, according to reports. Trump’s tweets left open that possibility.

No reason was given for postponement of the parade, which was tentatively scheduled for Nov. 10 — the Saturday before Veterans Day. Defense Department officials told The New York Times the White House decided to postpone the parade after…