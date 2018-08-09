Tribune terminates $3.9B merger with Sinclair, sues for ‘breach of contract’

Tribune Media said on Thursday it has withdrawn from its $3.9 billion merger deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and will sue its television rival for alleged breach of contract. Tribune’s withdrawal is a massive…

Tribune Media said on Thursday it has withdrawn from its $3.9 billion merger deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and will sue its television rival for alleged breach of contract.

Tribune’s withdrawal is a massive blow to Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair, which has sought to get the deal approved for more than a year. The merger began to fall apart last month after the Federal Communications Commission approved designating the deal for a hearing in front of an administrative law judge and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai raised “serious concerns” about the deal.

“In light of the FCC’s unanimous decision, referring the issue of Sinclair’s conduct for a hearing before an administrative law judge, our merger cannot be completed within an acceptable timeframe, if ever,” Tribune CEO Peter Kern said in a statement. “This uncertainty and delay would be detrimental to our company and our shareholders. Accordingly, we have exercised our right to terminate the Merger Agreement, and, by way…