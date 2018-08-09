Tribune seeks $1 billion in damages over failed Sinclair deal

Tribune Media (NASDAQ: TRCO) is suing Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) for $1 billion in damages, alleging that the recently terminated merger between the two television rivals could have been completed months ago if…

Chicago-based Tribune announced earlier Thursday that it was pulling out of its $3.9 billion merger with the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based broadcaster after more than a year of negotiations with federal regulators. The wheels began to come off the merger last month after the Federal Communications Commission approved designating the deal for a hearing in front of an administrative law judge and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai raised “serious concerns” about the deal.

Sinclair, already the largest broadcaster in the U.S. and the owner of Washington ABC affiliate WJLA and sister station WJLA 24/7 News, had hoped to become even bigger…