Top Under Armour marketing executive reportedly going to Nike

Another top executive is leaving Under Armour Inc. amid the sportswear’s ongoing shakeup.

Adrienne Lofton, senior vice president of global brand management at Baltimore-based Under Armour, recently resigned and is going to top rival Nike Inc., according to Adweek.

Under Armour confirmed Lofton’s departure and said Attica Jaques will succeed her.

“Adrienne Lofton has decided to pursue another opportunity outside of Under Armour and we wish her all the best in her next endeavor,” Under Armour said in a statement.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lofton has been with Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) for two stints totaling nine years. She was previously with the company from 2008 to 2013, when she left for a position at Levi Strauss & Co. She rejoined Under Armour in 2015.

In her role Lofton has overseen Under Armour’s marketing campaigns, including the company’s storytelling around the Winter Olympics earlier this year following the controversy four years…