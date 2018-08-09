This veteran-owned startup is raising millions to change the condiment game — with veggies

Key story highlights: True Made Foods is raising $2 million to expand into food service and retail. The company substitutes vegetables for the sugar found in popular condiments. The business just went live in 410…

A local condiment company is raising $2 million to sweeten your sauces with your kids’ worst enemy: vegetables.

That’s the not-so-secret ingredient in a growing product line from Alexandria-based True Made Foods, a 3-year-old startup setting out to slash the sugar and corn syrup pumped into popular ketchups, barbecue sauces other condiments by substituting carrots, spinach, butternut squash and tomatoes.

The new capital would propel True Made Foods as it expands further into food service and retail, both through conventional channels and in the natural and specialty store space, said founder and CEO Abe Kamarck. The business already sells its bottled dressings — ketchup (in glass and plastic squeeze bottles),…