The Winery at Bull Run announces $1.7 million expansion

The Winery at Bull Run in Centreville announced a $1.7 million expansion on Thursday that will create 38 new jobs and double wine production.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to support the project.

This is the first AFID grant to be awarded to Fairfax County, which will match the grant with local funds, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.

The winery, which opened in 2012, sits on 225 acres next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and also produces grapes at its 40-acre vineyard in Rappahannock County.

The wine industry contributes nearly $1.37 billion annually to Virginia, which boasts more than 300 wineries and cideries.