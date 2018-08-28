The St. James has yet to open in Springfield, but the concept is going national

The St. James, a 450,000-square-foot sports, entertainment and wellness center, has yet to open in Springfield, but the concept is already spreading. St. James co-founders and co-CEOs Kendrick Ashton and Craig Dixon have earned approval…

St. James co-founders and co-CEOs Kendrick Ashton and Craig Dixon have earned approval to build a complex on a 40-acre campus in the Village of Lincolnshire outside of Chicago. The Springfield St. James, scheduled to open on Sept. 15, sits on 20 acres at 6805 Industrial Road.

London-based private equity firm Cain International is backing The St. James, both in Springfield and in its expansion, which Dixon said will be national.

“We think that this is a national opportunity and we plan to build a national business,” Dixon said Tuesday, though both Dixon and Ashton said the company would remain based in Greater Washington.

Costs have not been disclosed.

The Chicago-area facility, expected to open in late 2020, will be similar to that of the Springfield flagship, though it will be designed by Gensler as opposed to HKS. It will feature…