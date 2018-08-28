The RFK Stadium campus transformation starts now

The first major change in many decades to the 190-acre RFK Stadium campus gets underway Wednesday, as Lot 7, a sea of concrete, is converted into its exact opposite — a sea of green. Events…

Events D.C., the District’s quasi-public sports and entertainment arm, and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration are scheduled to break ground on what will become three synthetic turf multipurpose fields — two for soccer and one for baseball or softball — plus a large pavilion and support buildings. MCN Build is listed as the general contractor.

“An entire generation of Washingtonians has grown up with largely empty parking lots dominating a key part of the city along the Anacostia River,” D.C. Councilman Charles Allen, D-Ward 6, said in a statement. “Today’s groundbreaking is a milestone moment as the city reclaims this space for its residents. As we’ve seen, when you build an NFL stadium, it means a whole bunch of parking lots that are only used eight days a year. But today, we change that history…