202
Home » Latest News » The first protest over…

The first protest over the $10 billion JEDI contract has been filed

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 7, 2018 2:31 pm 08/07/2018 02:31pm
Share

Key story highlights:

Oracle Corp. is taking issue with the Department of Defense’s decision to structure the contract as a single award — the primary point of contention since the JEDI procurement was unveiled in the spring.
The protest isn’t a surprise but underscores the intense jockeying for the right to basically transform the Pentagon’s IT posture and push new technology out to the warfighter.
A decision from the GAO is due by Nov. 14, casting a cloud over the Pentagon’s Sept. 17 due date for JEDI bids.

That didn’t take long: The Pentagon’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract is being protested, by Oracle Corp.

The California tech giant filed a pre-award protest Monday with the Government Accountability Office taking issue with the Department of Defense’s decision to structure the contract as a single award — the primary point of contention since the JEDI procurement was unveiled in the spring.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500