The first protest over the $10 billion JEDI contract has been filed

Oracle Corp. is taking issue with the Department of Defense’s decision to structure the contract as a single award — the primary point of contention since the JEDI procurement was unveiled in the spring.

The protest isn’t a surprise but underscores the intense jockeying for the right to basically transform the Pentagon’s IT posture and push new technology out to the warfighter.

A decision from the GAO is due by Nov. 14, casting a cloud over the Pentagon’s Sept. 17 due date for JEDI bids.

That didn’t take long: The Pentagon’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract is being protested, by Oracle Corp.

The California tech giant filed a pre-award protest Monday with the Government Accountability Office taking issue with the Department of Defense’s decision to structure the contract as a single award — the primary point of contention since the JEDI procurement was unveiled in the spring.

