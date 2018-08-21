202
The Athletic, a growing sports news outlet, is launching a D.C.-specific site next month

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 21, 2018 7:16 am 08/21/2018 07:16am
The Athletic, a subscription-based sports news website and app that has hired an impressive stable of national and local reporters, is launching a D.C.-specific site in early September.

The company announced Monday on Twitter a D.C. site is preparing to launch and promised more details to come. The San Francisco-based company said earlier this year the D.C. market was a high priority.

A D.C.-specific page is already live mostly featuring reporting from The Athletic’s national sports staff.

There are no official announcements about what reporters have joined the D.C. site. Local hockey blog Russian Machine Never Breaks reported Monday that NBC Sports Washington’s Tarik El-Bashir is joining The Athletic D.C. as a football reporter, citing anonymous sources. El-Bashir is a former member of The Washington Post sports staff who has covered the Capitals and Washington’s NFL team for NBC Sports Washington.

The Athletic has already brought on former Roanoke Times reporter Andy Bitter…

