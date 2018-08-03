The Amazon effect: Business leaders give their take on what HQ2 would mean to Washington

Ever since online retailer Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) first announced plans to open a second headquarters in the country, the Washington region’s leaders have been picturing the massive campus in their backyards. They’ve been calculating…

Ever since online retailer Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) first announced plans to open a second headquarters in the country, the Washington region’s leaders have been picturing the massive campus in their backyards.

They’ve been calculating their odds, making their pitches, laying down groundwork for potential collaboration. Economic development officials from Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Arlington County, Montgomery County and the District have been pushing hard for the campus privileges. They can’t help it. Who wouldn’t want a $5 billion, 8 million-square-foot investment from one of the world’s biggest companies promising 50,000 new jobs?

Turns out, a good number of people in the business community are just as leery as others are lustful for Amazon’s HQ2. The potential traffic congestion, housing price hikes and tightened employment rates has them nervous.

So, as the company continues to mull through its 20-city short list — in which D.C., Montgomery County and Northern Virginia…